New Virginia Tech basketball offer: Austin Swartz

Virginia Tech has offeredConcord (N.C.) Cannon School 2024 guard Austin Swartz. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Georgia, Houston, South Florida, Appalachian State, Charleston, Houston Baptist, Iona, North Carolina A&T, Radford, Richmond


The latest

Swartz visited campus yesterday, and picked up a Hokie offer at the conclusion of the trip. Given that VT immediately becomes one of the biggest programs on the list, that's a really strong start to his recruitment. He's taken unofficial visits to a few major programs that haven't offered (including South Carolina and Wake Forest), so if the offer list expands, you'd be hard-pressed to say that the Hokies are a shoo-in by any stretch, but with Christian Webster leading his recruitment - and Webster's on a heater with a couple major commits in recent weeks - the Orange and Maroon should be able to maintain their position.

Film

