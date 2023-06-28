Virginia Tech has offered Forestville (Md.) Bishop McNamara 2026 guard Prince-Alexander Moody. Here's a quick look at him.

Other offers

Illinois, Maryland, Providence, Bryant, Old Dominion, Rhode Island

The latest

Moody has picked up all of his offers since last weekend, when he was a standout at the DMV Hoops Live event with his high school team.With a recruitment led by Christian Webster (coincidentally, his lead recruiter at two other Power-5 options are led by former VT assistants: Chester Frazier from Illinois and Mike Jones from Maryland), he'll have plenty of opportunity to make his way down to campus over the next couple years, and it's extremely early in his process to make any sweeping statements about which way it's going to end up.

Game breakdown

Moody can create his own shot on the dribble as well as drive hard to the cup in transition. However, he's at his best as a spot shooter at this stage, and as he hones his catch-and-shoot game (and likely gets taller), that's the position that makes the most sense in the long run, rather than as a primary ball-handler. He can sometimes have a hitch in his shooting motion, though he's fairly consistent in terms of getting it up quickly, so more reps should continue to improve his consistency.

