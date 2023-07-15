Virginia Tech has offered Rabun Gap (Ga.) Nacoochee 2025 offensive lineman Justin Hasenhuetl. Here's a quick look at him.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Other offers

Auburn, Cincinnati, Clemson, Florida, Florida State, Georgia Tech, Louisville, Michigan, Minnesota, Mississippi, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Penn State, Tennessee, USC, Vanderbilt, Wisconsin, Buffalo, Charlotte, Coastal Carolina, Georgia Southern, Georgia State, Liberty, Memphis, Eastern Kentucky

The latest

Hasenhuetl is a native of Germany who came to the United States with the same program that brought sophomore OL Hannes Hammer (and ex-Hokie Danijel Miletic before him), so there's a connection there. There's also one with Rabun Gap, which has brought the likes of Tucker Holloway to Blacksburg. While Hasenhuetl has seen several Southeastern programs and not yet Virginia Tech, the staff should be able to work those connections to have a real shot at not just a visit, but a firm foothold in his recruitment.

Game breakdown

Playing mostly as an H-back in high school, Hasenhuetl does so with the body of an offensive lineman, and that will be his long-term position in college. He does show good athleticism and awareness with the ball in his hands, and when he hones those for the specifics of OL, he has high upside. He's a decent drive-blocker in the run game, though he'll want to continue getting used to delivering a pop without stopping his feet, and get much more precise with hand technique.

Film