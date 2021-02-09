Virginia Tech has improved its recruiting results in the Garden State, and 2022 safety Nicholas Alvarado could be next.

The 6-1, 200-pounder out of Union City (N.J.) High picked up an offer from the Orange and Maroon in September. Although he's no longer playing at North Jersey power Don Bosco Prep, the Hokies' interest has persisted. That could ultimately pay off in a visit to Blacksburg when the emergency Dead Period comes to an end.