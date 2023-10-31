Miami and Virginia will be permanent rivals, while the rest of the conference-mates will rotate on and off Virginia Tech's annual schedules.

When the ACC chose to expand with Stanford, Cal, and SMU, the still-fresh schedule arrangement was out the door. Now, we know the new format with the 2024 entries involved on the gridiron.

Virginia Tech will host Boston College, Clemson, Georgia Tech and Virginia. The Hokies will travel to Duke, Miami, Stanford and Syracuse. That's a tough travel slate - as far to the Southeast and the North as the league stretches, along with a trip to the West Coast - but it does preserve some of the Hokies' traditional rivalries (BC, Duke, and Georgia Tech, in addition to the permanent crossovers - and fellow former Big East member Syracuse could be considered such as well).

Along with road trips to Vanderbilt and Old Dominion and return legs from this year's road losses at Marshall and Rutgers in Blacksburg, it's a robust schedule that should see the Hokies challenged. And if they find success on the field, taking two non-conference road games and victories against Big Ten and SEC teams (bottom-dwellers though they may historically be) should put them on the national stage.

VT's first game against Cal as fellow ACC teams will come in Lane Stadium in 2025 (which will also include Louisville's first trip to Blacksburg as a fellow ACC member, despite the teams having shared the league since 2014), and the Hokies will head to SMU in 2027 to play an ACC contest against the newcomers from Dallas.

See the full future Hokie schedules here.