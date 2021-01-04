HokieHaven - NCAA releases initial NET rankings, Hokies No. 34

The NCAA's NET rankings are the official system used to evaluate NCAA hoops squads and the Hokies are in solid position in the first edition of this year's list.

Coming in No. 34, VT is fourth in the ACC, and well within the range that would see the Orange and Maroon earn an at-large bid to the Big Dance if today were Selection Sunday. With 36 at-large bids available and 12 conferences boasting a team ahead of VT (their presumptive automatic qualifiers at this point), there is plenty of leeway at this point when it comes to a résumé solid enough to make the field.