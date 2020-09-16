HokieHaven - NCAA recruiting extended to January

Virginia Tech won't be hosting prospects in Blacksburg any time soon. The NCAA has ruled out in-person recruiting activity until January. From Association release:

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

The Division I Council extended the recruiting dead period through Jan. 1. The Council has been reviewing the dead period on a regular basis since April. A dead period precludes all in-person recruiting. Phone calls and correspondence can continue to occur. Members also adopted emergency legislation prohibiting schools from giving complimentary game tickets to prospective student-athletes and their high school or two-year college coaches during the dead period. “While the Council acknowledged and appreciates the growing desire to resume in-person recruiting by select coaches’ associations, Council members ultimately concluded the primary concern right now must be protecting the current student-athletes on our campuses,” said Council chair M. Grace Calhoun, athletics director at Pennsylvania. “We encourage our coaches to interact with prospective student-athletes virtually in this time period.” The decision to implement the dead period was first made at the onset of the COVID-19 crisis. The Council has continued to extend the dead period under the guidance of medical experts. The majority of coaches associations also supported an extension of the dead period.

The emergency Dead Period began in March, so programs coast-to-coast have been unable to see prospects in-person - whether on their own campuses or by traveling to see those players - all Summer and won't be able to this Fall, either. For a program like Virginia Tech, which has mostly filled its 2021 recruiting class (22 current commitments in a group that should reach 26 signees), the impact won't be felt immediately. However, the ability to begin working on the 2022 class and beyond - building face-to-face relationships with prospective student-athletes - will not be available any time soon. That's a blessing and a curse for VT. The primary directive this season has to be winning on the field in order to prove that the program is one that can compete in the ACC and on the national scene. Allowing the team to be its own advertisement is what Virginia Tech needs, and now that can be a greater proportion of the focus with recruiting activities limited. However, this coaching staff's ability to evaluate talent (particularly in-person) is a strength, and will be eliminated this year. Getting in the door early on future stars will have to rely upon film evaluations, rather than seeing players on the field from the sidelines.