HokieHaven - NCAA extends recruiting dead period

The Dead Period was declared in an emergency situation as the nation grapples with the coronavirus pandemic and a federal response that has proven ineffective in containing it. The NCAA has determined that allowing prospects to travel the nation and meet face-to-face with college coaches would be an irresponsible choice at this time.

Of course, there was no telling the future at the time, but this further underscores what a criminally stupid idea it was for the NCAA to institute a Dead Period during the month of February. Prospects in the Class of 2021 and beyond have had only four weeks (two at the end of January and two at the beginning of March) to take unofficial visits during the calendar year, and will - at best - only be allowed four months (Sept.-Dec.) as the year closes out.

The coronavirus pandemic was unpredictable - and the way it has played out has been close to a worst-case scenario in the United States as compared to other developed nations - but losing six months of potential visits (two of which also could have seen college coaches on the road evaluating) is a major blow to young people trying to determine the best choice for the next four-plus years of their lives - and to set themselves up for professional careers.

Several schools, including Virginia Tech, have gotten creative with their restrictions during the emergency Dead Period. From "virtual visits" using videoconferencing technology, to giving prospects guides for their no-contact, self-guided tours of Blacksburg, the Hokies have managed to continue building bonds with prospects in ways that they've always been able to during Dead Periods - while adding an element that allows plays to learn about the campus visually without needing to take what the NCAA would classify as a visit to campus.

