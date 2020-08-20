HokieHaven - NCAA eligibility clock to pause?

NCAA eligibility clock to pause?
According to reporting from Yahoo's Pete Thamel, the presence of a football season this Fall - and whether any individual player participates in it - may not affect a year of eligibility around the country.
On the contrary, it seems the Division I eligibility clock will freeze due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Sources: The NCAA Division I Council decided today that fall sport student-athletes can compete in any amount of competitions this year and it will not count as a season of eligibility. This still needs to be approved by NCAA Board of Governors on Friday.— Pete Thamel (@PeteThamel) August 19, 2020
