 HokieHaven - NCAA eligibility clock to pause?
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2020-08-20 08:40:00 -0500') }} football Edit

NCAA eligibility clock to pause?

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

According to reporting from Yahoo's Pete Thamel, the presence of a football season this Fall - and whether any individual player participates in it - may not affect a year of eligibility around the country.

On the contrary, it seems the Division I eligibility clock will freeze due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler!

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}