HokieHaven - NCAA Dead Period extended through September 30

The wait to host prospects on visits continues for all college athletics, including the Virginia Tech football team. The NCAA announced today that the current emergency Dead Period - previously scheduled to expire Aug. 31 - will be extended through the month of September.

Members also extended the temporary recruiting dead period for all sports through Sept. 30, 2020. The dead period has been in place since March and is a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. The Council took feedback from coaching associations in making its decision, and most coaching groups recommended the extension through at least Sept. 30. The full Council will consider the dead period again in September. No in-person recruiting or evaluations can occur in the dead period. — NCAA.org

Virginia Tech, like every other program, has not hosted prospects on-campus since early March. That hasn't stopped a few ingenious players from swinging through Blacksburg on their own self-guided tours - permissible as long as there's no contact with representatives of the football program in the process - including quarterback Tahjamell Bullock and offensive lineman Bryce Goodner, both of whom committed thereafter. With 18 players committed in the 2021 class, the staff will likely need to continue reeling in commitments without being able to host players on-campus in any official or unofficial capacity.