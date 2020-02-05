National Signing Day: 2020 Hokies Hub
It's National Signing Day! The luster of this once-exciting day has diminished, but VT has a little action on the board.
Announcement/event timeline
Virginia Tech is awaiting college commitments announcements (or letters of intent) from just a few prospects. Here are their scheduled timelines:
8:00 a.m. EST: Commit Dallan Wright letter of intent. Received
10:00 a.m. EST: four-star cornerback Rashad Battle commitment announcement
Finalists: NC State, Pitt, Virginia Tech
Noon EST: Justin Fuente Signing Day press conference
1:00 p.m. EST: three-star defensive end Clinton Anokwuru commitment announcement
Finalists: Colorado State, Kansas, Louisiana-Lafayette, Virginia Tech, Washington State
3:30 p.m. EST: Commit Peter Moore letter of intent ceremony. (Will likely fax official letter earlier)
Timeline not announced: three-star cornerback Tyler Nelome
Finalists: Virginia Tech, ...?
Timeline not announced: Three-star LB/Ath DJ Lundy
Finalists: Georgia, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech
Signing Day capsules
Current status
14 signees, two unsigned commitments. No. 80 class nationally.
Other happenings
With a few outgoing players in the Transfer Portal, it's likely that Virginia Tech will continue to monitor for potential additions in the form of transfers from other schools. Those announcements won't necessarily be made today, but they should go a long way toward determining the makeup of the 2020 roster come this Fall.