Virginia Tech has long been known for elite special teams play. The nation's top 2021 kicker visited Blacksburg just over a week ago.

North Myrtle Beach (S.C.) junior Zane Smith is not only the top kicking specialist in the country according to Rivals.com, he's one of the rare players at the position group to earn a three-star rating. Also called the No. 7 punter in the nation by Chris Sailer Kicking, there's no question he's a top prospect, and one that a program built upon BeamerBall should continue to pursue.