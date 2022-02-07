Nathan Stewart hears Blacksburg is home on VT visit
Virginia Tech's coaching staff held junior days on each of the three weekends during the brief January contact period. Laurel (Md.) St. Vincent Pallotti 2023 wide receiver Nathan Stewart made it to the first one, enjoying his Jan. 15 trip to Blacksburg.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news