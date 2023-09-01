The Hokies’ No. 25 tradition lives on, and safety Nasir Peoples is the first player honored in 2023. The redshirt (sixth-year, in fact) senior wears the Frank Beamer jersey for the first time as a Hokie.

Started under former head coach Justin Fuente, the No. 25 tradition honors legendary head coach Frank Beamer, who wore the number as a player. The Jersey had previously been retired. The honor typically goes to a player who makes major contributions on special teams though young men have been honored for their work exclusively on offense of defense, as well. • Old Dominion - safety Nasir Peoples