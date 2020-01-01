Naquan Brown names a top 10, including the Hokies
If Virginia Tech is to climb back to the top of the college football world, recruiting in the 757 will be a major piece.
Fortunately, the Orange and Maroon are well-positioned early for one of the region's top 2021 prospects. Virginia Beach Ocean Lakes defensive lineman Naquan Brown named his top 10 schools last night, and VT is among some top programs on the list.
TOP TEN... #TerpNation 🐢‼️#GoFrogs 🐸🖤💜#GoBlue 〽️💙#H2p 🔶🔷#WeAre🔵⚪️#TarheelNation🐏💙#HokieNation 🦃 ‼️#GeauxTigers 🐯#GoHoos 🔷🔶⚔️#GBR 🌽🔴⚪️— Naquan Brown™ (@quanbrown_4) January 1, 2020
(No Order) pic.twitter.com/2pe0pO8Pki
