 HokieHaven - Nahiem Alleyne is officially in the Transfer Portal
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2022-04-14 10:59:10 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Nahiem Alleyne is officially in the Transfer Portal

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's basketball roster will be reshaped in the 2022-23 season, and that will likely include a fourth new starter.

With Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts set to head to the NBA, and Storm Murphy out of eligibility, wing Nahiem Alleyne is also exploring his options in the Transfer Portal.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}