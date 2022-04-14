Nahiem Alleyne is officially in the Transfer Portal
Virginia Tech's basketball roster will be reshaped in the 2022-23 season, and that will likely include a fourth new starter.
With Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts set to head to the NBA, and Storm Murphy out of eligibility, wing Nahiem Alleyne is also exploring his options in the Transfer Portal.
