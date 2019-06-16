Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.

Virginia Tech's 2019 hoops class has gotten a little better: Lawrenceville (Ga.) Mountain View wing Naheim Alleyne has committed to the Hokies.

Initially a three-star in the 2020 class, Alleyne will follow in the footsteps of fellow 2019 pledge Jalen Cone and join the squad for the 2019-20 season, finishing his high school work a year early (like Cone, he'll turn 19 this year, so reclassifying up is essentially joining the class you'd expect for his birth year).

Hofstra, Nebraska, and South Florida were among Alleyne's other offers.

Shooting guard Hunter Cattoor is the other member of the 2019 class at this time, with Virginia Tech also pursuing multiple bigmen, including 2020's John Ojiako, another 2020 player who would likely reclassify to 2019 should he join Mike Young's program. VT has also added Wofford transfer Keve Aluma, who has to sit out the 2019-20 season before becoming eligible.