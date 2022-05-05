 HokieHaven - Nadir Thompson is in the Transfer Portal
Nadir Thompson is in the Transfer Portal

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
As news continues to trickle out about which players entered the NCAA Transfer Portal before Sunday's deadline, the Hokies drop another.

Redshirt senior Nadir Thompson will ply his trade at a new program for a final year of eligibility (and possibly the sixth year that Covid granted)

