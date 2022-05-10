Mylyjael Poteat commits to Virginia Tech

The 6-9, 260-pounder played just a third of available minutes for he Owls during his redshirt freshman season, but was a major contributor from the post when he was n the court. He hit 84/138 shots from the field (all from two) and 60/89 free-throw attempts in 2021-22. He also rebounded at a near-elite level on both ends of the court.

Poteat's problem in Houston was playing time: he couldn't unseat Max Fiedler at the center position, and wasn't a natural fit for he Owls' power forward spot that requires a bit more court-stretching shooting ability.

With Keve Aluma and Justyn Mutts off to the NBA, Virginia Tech needs to replace the bulk of its frontcourt production, and with their backups John Ojiako and David N'Guessan both in the transfer portal, it'll be up to Wright State transfer Grant Basile and now Poteat to provide the production.

Poteat received some playing time as a true freshman in 2020-21, but Rice had considered him a redshirt freshman this season in the wake of the NCAA eligibility freeze for the previous year.