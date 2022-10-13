Four-star wing Drew McKenna is arguably one of the biggest sleepers in the junior class that isn’t talked about as much as they should be. At 6-foot-8, he can score from the outside at a high rate and take smaller defenders into the post. His versatility could shoot him up the rankings with a successful winter of basketball.

Programs involved: “Definitely Georgetown, Butler, Virginia Tech, Rutgers, Penn State, UCF and Maryland, those are probably on me the hardest right now.”

Georgetown: “I like how much of a family they are. They’re really close together. The coaches are really straight up, you know, and I like what they’re building there.”

Butler: “I like the style of play and I really like how coach (Thad) Matta coaches. He likes how versatile I am, how efficient I am from the field, and how well I shoot the ball.”

Virginia Tech: “They like me because of how well I can shoot the ball. They really like how I could fit in with their offense. They’re recruiting me as a 2 or 3 type of player.”

Rutgers: “I like coach (Karl) Hobbs and how straight up he is. He just lets me know what’s going on. I like the energy that they bring to me, too.”

Penn State: “They just tell me how much they like how I shoot the ball. I talk to coach (Aki) Collins the most. He tells me how I would fit in well and how I would like Penn State a lot.”

UCF: “They like how hard I play and they say I would fit in with their play style. They’re a team that gets after it, they play hard. Coach (Kevin) Norris is from Baltimore, and he tells me how he loves DMV guys.”

Maryland: “Coach (David) Cox, he just tells me that their offense is really ran through their wings. They’re really wing dominant there and they’re rebuilding their program back up, so he was telling me that I would be a good 2, 3 wing there.”