Virginia Tech will be without one of its top returning players this season. From University release:

"Head coach Justin Fuente indicated on Monday that senior DB Mook Reynolds has been dismissed from the team effective immediately in accordance with Virginia Tech Athletics Department policies. Reynolds had previously been suspended from all team and football-related activities during the spring semester. There will be no further comment on the matter."

Reynolds started every game in 2017, the majority of them art the Whip linebacker position (though he also contributed in safety roles following the season-ending injury of Terrell Edmunds). He was slated to be the second-leading returning tackler after making 70 total stops last year. He also tallied nine tackles for loss, four QB hurries, and a pass breakup.

With his departure, Virginia Tech will have to replace a key piece of the defense. Fortunately, sophomore Devon Hunter got some experience 9in the role last year, but there's no question that Reynolds's standard will be tough for a young player to live up to.

Since Reynolds was slated to have senior eligibility this year, his departure does not impact scholarship numbers for future recruiting classes. However, it will allow the Hokies to give a one-year scholarship to a deserving walk-on.