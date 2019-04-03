The 2021 talent started picking up offers last year and he is now up to seven. He will add many, many more. Some are likely to coming next month when coaches get back on the road for the spring evaluation period starting April 15.

Smael Mondon is a very intriguing athlete out of Dallas (Ga.) Paulding County. He is a 6-foot-3, 220 pound sophomore who could be on track to being a top 20 prospect in Georgia.

"Florida and Ohio State are the most recent schools to offer and it feels great to get offers from schools like that," said Mondon. "It kind of has that unreal feeling to it because it is something I have been dreaming of. It has all been a surprise to me.

"I haven't gotten a lot of mail from schools that have offered before the offers came. Most schools had coaches come to my school, then I would get the offers. It has been a great feeling.

"I know a little about the history at Ohio State. They have had a lot of great players come through there, they have played in a lot of big games and it is a school I am interested in finding out more about. I started watching them when Braxton Miller was there.

"With Florida, I have liked them since Tim Tebow and they won some National Titles when coach Urban Meyer was there. They have some history too.

"I want to visit Florida, Tennessee, Ohio State and schools like that for the first time. I have visited Virginia Tech and I want to get back up there. They offered me early and I liked the atmosphere there when I was there for the Notre Dame game.

"I am really looking at all the schools on my list. I don't know too much about the schools yet. I want to get out on some visits, check out the different schools and kind of go from there.

"I am trying to find my next home. I am excited about the recruiting process and seeing what all is out there."