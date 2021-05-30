 HokieHaven - MJ Collins sets Virginia Tech visit
News More News
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-30 11:00:00 -0500') }} basketball Edit

MJ Collins sets Virginia Tech visit

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

Virginia Tech's basketball staff is still seeking its first commitment in the Class of 2022, and official visits could help that along.

SUBSCRIBE BY MAY 31 and get Hokie Haven FREE until the season begins! Take advantage of our Hokies21 deal here.

The Hokies know who one of the first players to take a trip to Blacksburg will be at the conclusion of the emergency Dead Period later this week, and it's a big one: Rivals150 wing MJ Collins will head to campus next weekend.

The No. 147 overall prospect nationally, he will also see Elon, Wake Forest, and East Tennessee State during the month of June.

premium-icon
PREMIUM CONTENT

You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.

  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Members-only forums
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive highlights and interviews
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • icn-check-mark Created with Sketch.
    Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}