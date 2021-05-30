MJ Collins sets Virginia Tech visit
Virginia Tech's basketball staff is still seeking its first commitment in the Class of 2022, and official visits could help that along.
The Hokies know who one of the first players to take a trip to Blacksburg will be at the conclusion of the emergency Dead Period later this week, and it's a big one: Rivals150 wing MJ Collins will head to campus next weekend.
The No. 147 overall prospect nationally, he will also see Elon, Wake Forest, and East Tennessee State during the month of June.
