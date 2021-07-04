MJ Collins is a Hokie!

The 6-4, 195-pounder is the No. 147 overall prospect and No. 29 shooting guard in the nation. Out of Rock Hill (S.C.) Westminster Catawba Christian School, he becomes the first player in VT's Class of 2022.

Collins took an official visit to Blacksburg June 5, and also saw Elon, Wake Forest, and East Tennessee State over the course of the visit period in June. Clemson, USF, Temple, and Xavier are among the other programs that issued an offer before he opted to go with the Hokies.