MJ Collins a piece for Mike Young to build with

Lost in the hubbub around changes to the Hokies' football program, Mike Young's hoops squad is off to a strong start in Year Three, and recently signed its Class of 2022.

The group is headlined by Rivals top-50 point guard Rodney Rice. However, the X-factor could very well turn out to be wing MJ Collins. The three-star out of Rock Hill (S.C.) Catawba Christian has high potential, even if he's not a finished product.