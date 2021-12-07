MJ Collins a piece for Mike Young to build with
Lost in the hubbub around changes to the Hokies' football program, Mike Young's hoops squad is off to a strong start in Year Three, and recently signed its Class of 2022.
The group is headlined by Rivals top-50 point guard Rodney Rice. However, the X-factor could very well turn out to be wing MJ Collins. The three-star out of Rock Hill (S.C.) Catawba Christian has high potential, even if he's not a finished product.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news