The 5-10, 168-pounder out of Central (SC) D.W. Daniel is a three-star ranked the No 90 corner nationally and the No. 5 senior in South Carolina.

Kelley picked up his VT offer in August, and pretty quickly came to the conclusion that his recruitment would not go the distance.

"The staff communicated with me a good bit before the offer," Kelley said. "I was pretty happy about the offer because VT was already one of my top three schools. I was pretty happy but he informed it to me after he had had a long conversation with me."

Without yet getting the chance to visit Blacksburg (he'll change that status soon), he picked the Orange and Maroon over Louisville and a number of mid-major programs. He is the 19th commitment in the class, all three-stars aside from unranked DE Ishmael Findlayter. With his addition, VT's group is back up to No. 41 nationally.

Stay tuned for much more to come on Kelley's commitment.