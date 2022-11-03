A tight end on his playing days, he's appreciative of the use of his former position group, but knows that he'd like the wideouts to continue progressing. That will convince offensive coordinator Tyler Bowen - coincidentally, the VT tight ends coach - to lean on them more.

Virginia Tech's pass game has been a diverse one this season: wideouts have caught 76 passes, tight ends have grabbed 47, and running backs have 35 receptions. That's a blessing and a curse for Hokies wide receiver coach Fontel Mines. His top priority, of course, is the overall success of the offense. But he owes it to his players to try to make wideouts a heavily relied-upon position group in the passing game.

"It's kind of funny: everybody on the offense has coached tight ends at one point or another," Mines said with a grin. "I have a ton of respect for Tyler, he knows a lot about the game, and we're all working together throughout the week to get it done on Saturday."

Mines, who has coaches tight ends at Richmond and Old Dominion during his decade-plus on the sidelines (but has spent more of his time with wideouts or slots), has plenty of appreciation for his former position.

But seeing the success of his top pupil, former walk-on Kaleb Smith, shows him that there's plenty of potential in his group. From sprinting down the sidelines on Smith's long touchdown reception against NC State last Thursday, to the consistent work he does in the short passing game, Smith has gone out and done everything asked of him this year.

The problem is that there's limited help. Temple transfer Jadan Blue has just eight catches on the year, while sophomore Da'Wain Lofton's eight catches have yet to show the flashes of big-play ability that he showed last year. Of course, those came on just seven grabs a year ago.

"A lot of people don't realize that he didn't play a ton of football a year ago," Mines said of Lofton.

But if he can continue to progress, it should help carry the torch when both Smith and Blue graduate after this season, and Lofton will be the experienced hand. While there are other young players showing potential - and an impressive group of athletes will arrive in the 2023 class - there's got to be someone who can be The Guy.

How can the receivers continue to earn a bigger chunk of the passing production this year?

"We've got to keep finding ways to get separation," Mines said. "Whether that's the big-body guys like [tight ends] Dae'Quan [Wright] and Connor [Blumrick], or moving guys with motions, we want to put them in positions to succeed."

This weekend's matchup with Georgia Tech could be an opportunity to take steps forward. While Mines acknowledged that the Yellowjackets have struggled over the course of the year, he's impressed with starting corners Myles Sims and Zamari Walton. Seeing the improvement on the defensive side of the ball since GT dismissed head coach Geoff Collins, this will certainly be no easy task.