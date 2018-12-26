We're just days away from Virginia Tech's 2018 bowl game. The Hokies will take on Cincinnati Monday... What are the Bearcats all about?

We caught up with BearcatReport's Jason Stamm for the latest on the boys out of Queen City.

1) Cincinnati has undergone one of the most impressive one-year turnarounds in the country. What has allowed them to turn 4-8 into 10-2 in just one season?

There's a couple of explanations for that. First, coach Luke Fickell's recruits are now seeing the field. That includes quarterback Desmond Ridder, who surprised pretty well everyone outside of the coaching staff with how he's played this season. I know we're through the season, but throughout, he hasn't looked or played like a redshirt freshman. The exception was probably the Temple game, where he definitely had some mistakes. At UCF, he struggled a bit, but that's also the best defense the Bearcats have seen all season. Another explanation is some key pre-season coaching hires that have made a big difference. Steve Stripling returned to UC to coach the defensive line after spending the past five seasons at Tennessee. He already had two studs to work with, in Cortez Broughton and Marquise Copeland, but that unit has been so much more aggressive, but also disciplined. The other coaching hire was Mike Mickens, a former Bearcats cornerback Mike Mickens, who started on staff this season coaching the same position. Thanks in part to Mickens, Coby Bryant looks like a stud for the next few seasons, while the same could be said for freshman Arquon Bush.Overall, the whole team is just more disciplined, with less bonehead penalties than last season.

2) The level of competition in the American makes it hard to read just how good the Bearcats are, especially given that the league's top two teams managed to handle them. Is there a concern that their 10-2 record exaggerates how good the team was this year? Or does UC feel like it could have done this against a tougher slate anyway?

Even in a tougher conference, maybe Cincinnati doesn't go 10-2, but they finish with at least 8 wins in say, the ACC, in my mind, based on what we saw this season. The Bearcats have a lot of strong pieces, including a workhorse tailback in Michael Warren, a heady quarterback in Ridder and some dominant guys on the defensive line in Broughton and Copeland. It's something teams in Group of 5 conferences have to deal with constantly, the perception that 'what if' they played in a better conference? It's something I know Luke Fickell and staff absolutely HATE dealing with. Fickell even made a point in saying on the Military Bowl teleconference that he and his staff don't use the term 'power five,' as they believe all teams should be grouped equally. They kinda have to think like that, even though there are obvious differences, mostly from a financial standpoint. But I still think, watching this team all season, it could still compete strongly in a so-called power five conference.

3) Cincinnati's quarterbacks have contributed to the run game this year in pretty significant ways. How much is by design, and how much is Desmond Ridder's natural talent taking over to run when things break down? Have any opponents done a particularly good job containing him, and if so, how?

Cincinnati uses a lot of zone-read and run-pass-option, so a lot is by design. Still, Ridder can certainly scramble. There have been plenty of times when he's made something out of nothing. But what helps him is having other weapons around him. It's tough for defenses to crowd the box when you've got a guy like Warren who can even catch in the flat, a guy who can burn you deep like Kahlil Lewis and a tight end who can catch those over the middle and out routes like Josiah Deguara. The latter is a junior and has really blossomed this season. As far as containing him, the one who did that was UCF. The Knights had fast athletes who came around the edge, but Ridder also had trouble connecting with his receivers. UC had just three plays over 20 yards. So I guess, if anything, the Hokies would want to limit the pass early, to be able to crowd the box more. The Bearcats had 252 yards rushing, but just 127 yards passing was a killer.

4) The biggest turnaround between the past two years seems to be on defense. Who are the biggest stars that have led to the improvement on that side of the ball?

I'd say that's an accurate statement. There wasn't much last season outside of Broughton and Copeland, who are both likely NFL draft picks. The biggest turnaround came in the secondary. Mickens had something to do with it, as did the emergence of Kimoni Fitz at defensive end, James Wiggins at safety and Jarell White at linebacker. White leads the team in tackles with 53. He got some time towards the end of last season starting and I think that's made a huge advancement in his development. Being well out of contention late last season did allow Fickell to give guys like White more playing time who maybe otherwise wouldn't have gotten it. But THE guy to watch is definitely Broughton. He's been a monster all season and the key to Cincinnati's pass-rush with 17.5 tackles for loss and 6.5 sacks.

5) What are your predictions for how the game plays out?

I know it'll be a very pro-Hokies crowd. That could factor in, but then again, Virginia Tech hasn't done much at home in a while. It seems like the Hokies have turned a corner the past couple of games, but I'm not sold. I just think Cincinnati has the better weapons that will get the job done. This will be a tight game, but I expect the Bearcats to get up two possessions in the second half and take it from there.Cincinnati 38 Virginia Tech 24