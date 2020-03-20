Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher's power forward Gill Williamson opted to accept a preferred walk0on offer from the Hokies, adding to the 2020-21 roster with a talented player who won't begin his Hokies career on scholarship.

A pledge from three-star power forward David N'Guessan was the headline of yesterday's news, but wasn't the only frontcourt help the Hokies added.

Proud to announce that I have committed to play basketball at Virginia Tech! Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way! Go Hokies🦃! pic.twitter.com/FRnapqTB6T

The 6-7 Williamson was a top performer for a Richmond St. Christopher's team that finished its season with a 17-7 record after a loss to rival Benedictine in the VISAA playoffs. He averaged double-digit points and rebounds on the year for the Cadets.

While he'll begin his career as a walk-on player, Williams shows the ability to become a contributor - likely after a redshirt year to build physically and adjust to the college game. He is an athletic post player and has the natural timing and instincts to be a shot-blocker. He has shooting range near the three-point line, though his form will probably be a point of emphasis for his early days on campus to develop that consistency.

He joins a roster that is well-suited to a player in his class having opportunities to contribute, and if his physical development catches up to his potential, that could happen sooner rather than later.