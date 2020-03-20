Mike Young's Hokies add preferred walk-on Gill Williamson
A pledge from three-star power forward David N'Guessan was the headline of yesterday's news, but wasn't the only frontcourt help the Hokies added.
Richmond (Va.) St. Christopher's power forward Gill Williamson opted to accept a preferred walk0on offer from the Hokies, adding to the 2020-21 roster with a talented player who won't begin his Hokies career on scholarship.
Proud to announce that I have committed to play basketball at Virginia Tech! Thank you to everyone who has helped me along the way! Go Hokies🦃! pic.twitter.com/FRnapqTB6T— gill williamson (@gill_will1) March 19, 2020
The 6-7 Williamson was a top performer for a Richmond St. Christopher's team that finished its season with a 17-7 record after a loss to rival Benedictine in the VISAA playoffs. He averaged double-digit points and rebounds on the year for the Cadets.
While he'll begin his career as a walk-on player, Williams shows the ability to become a contributor - likely after a redshirt year to build physically and adjust to the college game. He is an athletic post player and has the natural timing and instincts to be a shot-blocker. He has shooting range near the three-point line, though his form will probably be a point of emphasis for his early days on campus to develop that consistency.
He joins a roster that is well-suited to a player in his class having opportunities to contribute, and if his physical development catches up to his potential, that could happen sooner rather than later.