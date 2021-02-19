 HokieHaven - Mike Young makes Naismith Coach of the Year watchlist
Mike Young makes Naismith Coach of the Year watchlist

Virginia Tech's one-year turnaround has been impressive, and the Naismith committee has taken notice. Head coach Mike Young is a member of the organization's late-season watchlist for Coach of the Year.

The Hokies finished the 2019-20 season at just 16-16, and while the postseason was canceled as the coronavirus pandemic unfolded, VT would almost certainly have not been included. This year, VT is 14-4, and while six games have been postponed or canceled, the majority of them are games that the Orange and Maroon would have been expected to win - so the current record may underestimate how strong the team is. The team's 8-3 conference record currently slots third in the ACC.

VT's program is currently on pause due to coronavirus testing results and the contact-tracing that followed. The team is next slated to take the court Tuesday against Georgia Tech (after a 17-day gap between games), and the Yellow Jackets should be a team that VT beats.

This is Young's second season at Virginia Tech after 17 years at Wofford. He took the Terriers to five NCAA Tournaments, including a trip to the Round of 32 in his final year in Spartanburg.

