In terms of injury updates, forward John Camden will likely be back within the next 10 days; Camden sustained an ankle injury in practice last week. Meanwhile for guard Rodney Rice there is no definite timetable. The true freshman picked up an ankle injury and is yet to make his debut for the Hokies.

A bubbly Mike Young took to the stage after a win for his Virginia Tech Hokies as they improved to six and one on the year.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

Young was heavy on praise for Charleston Southern as he was quoted “we didn’t play poorly, they played really well.” The Buccaneers had four players hit double digits. One of which was Claudell Harris Jr. Harris had 17 points and connected on 50% of his shots.

Although Young was happy to credit the opposition he found faults in how his team played. “We were a step too slow on defense and they looked too comfortable on the ball”. This is the Hokies' fourth straight game decided by five or less points, and in three of this season's games the Hokies have allowed 70 or more points.

When asked about the development of Justyn Mutts over the summer. Young admitted the months leading up to the NBA draft were heart wrenching as he was awaiting his star forward's decision. He went on to say that Mutts gained a new scope of basketball after going through segments of the pre draft process over the course of the beginning of the year, and that this new scope of basketball has allowed him to flourish.

Another talking point of the conference was the star play from Clemson transfer Lynn Kidd. Kidd led the game in plus minus with plus 13 overall. Kidd also had 11 points and eight rebounds, two shy from recording his first double double of this new campaign. Young emphasized that Kidd is always the first one in the gym, and that the opportunities that are now being given to him are well deserved.

Virginia Tech will look to patch up their defensive errors as they take on the University of Minnesota next Monday in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge.