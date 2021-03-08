HokieHaven - Mike Young ACC Coach of the Year, Keve Aluma second-team All-League

The Hokies' Mike Young was named the ACC Coach of the Year, while forward Keve Aluma was named to the All-ACC second team.

A big season for the Orange and Maroon? Check. The postseason honors that come with it? Check.

Aluma was the top vote-getter on the second team - indicating he was one position away from making the All-ACC squad. He was only four total points behind Virginia's Sam Hauser in receiving the honor. Aluma received three votes for ACC Player of the Year, and was sixth in Defensive Player of the year voting.

Young finished just two points ahead of Florida State's Leonard Hamilton in winning the league's Coach of the Year honor, The Noles finished with an identical 15-5 record to the Hokies, though it was actually a significant win-percentage decrease from last year's FSU team (26-5). Florida State won the ACC's regular season title and took first seed in the conference tournament.

The Hokies' honorees were wrapped up by Tyrece Radford, who was an honorable mention all-league selection.