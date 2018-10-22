The 5-9, 175-pounder is an all-purpose threat for his high school team, and could have contributed at either defensive back or slot receiver for VT. The No. 2 player in Massachusetts and No. 63 athlete prospect nationally, the firmness of his pledge had long been tenuous.

Sainristil has been in limited contact with the Virginia Tech staff for months, while taking a number of other visits, including multiple trips to Michigan.

Fortunately, the Hokies' coaching staff seemed to have a likely decommitment in mind, adding other pledges even after Sainristil's commitment, most recently three-star safety J.R. Walker last week. Walker's commitment should allow one of his fellow 2019 pledges to shift to the cornerback position upon arrival in Blacksburg, and the Hokies may not miss a beat in terms of numbers, even though a talented player like Sainristil is never one they wanted to lose.