The Hokies got off to a bumpy start. In the first two innings, the maroon and orange cycled through three pitchers, who allowed a combined five hits and four runs, and put up zero hits. However, Eddie Micheleti and Gehrig Ebel initiated the scoring momentum during the bottom of the second frame, with back-to-back unearned runs. Christian Martin then hammered a home run down center field, allowing Clay Grady, who had previously singled, and David McCann, who had been walked, to run home and steal the lead from the ETSU Buccaneers.

Once Tech had secured the lead, they did not look behind them. Entering the third inning, Matthew Siverling relieved Jacob Exum as pitcher, making him the fourth pitcher to step to the mound. Siverling pitched two innings, allowing only one hit and earning three strikeouts. The Matthews, N.C. native was later credited with the win.

Siverling, Preston Crowl, and Madden Clement had a combined six strikeouts and held the Buccaneers scoreless for the remainder of the game.

“It’s really good to be able to come from behind; we have not been able to come from behind a lot lately. We scored 14 straight and we also didn’t give up anywhere. Siverling came into the game and retired seven out of eight hitters, and that’s a huge part of the game. You got to get all the outs,” said head coach John Szefc.

After overcoming a four-run deficit, the Hokies tallied 14 straight home runs, effectively ending the game seven innings as per a pregame agreement made by both coaches to end the game once it reached a 10-point deficit.

“Joe [Pennucini, head coach for ETSU] had asked me about playing to a 10 run lead. We usually don’t do that but we’ve got a big weekend coming up and we’re trying to save some arms,” Szefc said.

Gehrig Ebel and Chris Cannizaro led the Hokies with three runs each. Notably, Carson DeMartini, who was named ACC Player of the Week last week and is tied for fourth most home runs this season, had zero hits during his four appearances at the plate Tuesday evening.

“There’s certain guys that can do certain things that other people can’t do, and [DeMartini] is one of them. He didn’t have the best game today, but that’s going to happen. It’s hard to become the ACC Player of the week, there’s a lot of good players in this league,” Szefc said.

The Hokies have been receiving plenty of national attention lately, with DeMartini being honored with the ACC Player of the Week title, and the Hokies being ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 19 after being ranked sixth in the Coastal League at the start of the season.

“It’s always good to be recognized, but I’m cautious with stuff like that. It would be better to be ranked late rather than early, but honestly, if you’re going to establish yourself as an elite-level program, you should be ranked all the time. It’s hard to be ranked; there’s only 25 spots and a lot of really good teams in this country. I give a lot of credit to our guys for forcing people to recognize us, almost like they had no other choice at that point,” Szefc said.

Tech will travel to Brighton, Massachusetts, for a series with the Boston College Eagles this weekend. The series' first game is set for Friday at 3 p.m. ET.