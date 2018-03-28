CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team

There is always a bit of a lull right after National Signing Day in February. The junior class is just getting their feet under themselves and they are scheduling visits. Some colleges were set up well to get some early commitments right after Signing Day and others were ready to hit the ground running when March came along. The five biggest commitments in the Mid-Atlantic since National Signing Day all went to two programs. TOP COMMITS SINCE NSD: Midwest | Southeast

Zonovan Knight Ken Martin/The Wolfpacker

Knight was the biggest commitment on a day when the Blue Devils landed three impressive prospects. This was viewed as a bit of an upset because Knight has some family connections to NC State and the Wolfpack have done fairly well recruiting players out of Southern Nash over the years. A lot of credit has to be given to Duke running backs coach Re’Quan Boyette for keeping Knight away from the in-state rivals as well as Tennessee, Louisville and Virginia.

Jesse Hanson Rivals.com

There was very little intrigue in Hanson’s recruitment. The Lord Botetourt star lives less than an hour from Virginia Tech up route 81 and the Hokies made sure they didn’t let him get away. The four-star had offers from Duke, Nebraska, North Carolina, Virginia, West Virginia and many others, but Hanson knew Virginia Tech was where he wanted to be.

Duke got a big addition to its receiving corps with Greene. It seemed like Greene was destined to stay close to home with NC State, North Carolina, Wake Forest and Duke all getting on him pretty early. Notre Dame offered Greene about a month prior to his commitment to Duke and some thought the Fighting Irish would be more of a factor in his recruitment.

Kemp committed to Duke on the same day as Knight and Greene. His length in the secondary, along with current Duke commit Tony Davis, will give wide receivers and quarterbacks fits. Kemp’s impressive offer sheet that featured Georgia, Tennessee, Mississippi State and others made it a bit surprising that he would pull the trigger right when it seemed like his recruitment was starting to pick up steam.

Mike Sainristil Rivals.com