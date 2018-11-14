CLASS OF 2019 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position | Team CLASS OF 2020 RANKINGS: Rivals250 | State | Position

Marlin Devonshire Nick Lucero/Rivals.com

The large majority of college programs in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast don't generate a ton of national recruiting headlines, but there is still plenty left to shake out. Eleven of the 13 Power Five football programs in the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast have less than 20 commitments today, so there will be a lot of movement around the region during the next two months. Here are the five that should make the most noise. RELATED: Midwest programs that should make some noise | Florida programs



NORTH CAROLINA

The Tar Heels are going through another difficult season, and it shows on the recruiting trail. With only 13 commitments so far, you can expect plenty more commitments for the Tar Heels before all is said and done. The coaching staff is hoping to close with a few commitments on the defensive line, considering they don't have a single commitment from one right now. Jaden McKenzie and Tomari Fox are their two highest priorities at this point. Signing at least one more quarterback is a huge need for North Carolina, and landing either of their two top targets would be a major victory. The first of their two targets here is Rivals250 Florida State commit Sam Howell. He took a visit to Chapel Hill earlier this season and the coaching staff isn't taking their foot off the gas despite Howell not moving off his commitment to the Seminoles. The other major quarterback target for North Carolina is Clemson transfer Kelly Bryant. As Rivals.com's Woody Wommack reported, Bryant is scheduled to announce a commitment on Dec. 4. Prior to that date Bryant will have taken official visits to Arkansas, Missouri, Miami, and Auburn, along with North Carolina. The Tar Heels have a lot of ties to Bryant, but questions surrounding the coaching staff could make this is tough recruitment for them to navigate.

PENN STATE

With a top 15 recruiting class so far, Penn State has a chance to move further up the rankings before the end of this recruiting cycle. Rivals250 defensive end Adisa Isaac and running backs Noah Cain and Mark-Antony Richards are some of the highest-rated targets still on Penn State's board, but the position of greatest need is defensive line. Along with Isaac, Penn State is trying to close strong with D'Von Ellies and Jared Harrison-Hunte. Landing Cain or Richards would send shockwaves throughout the recruiting world, but the Nittany Lions are also looking for another wide receiver and offensive lineman. Penn State is all in on Rivals250 wide receiver David Bell, and hope to land a commitment from Rivals250 prospect Trevor Keegan, Jakai Moore or Zach Williamson.

PITTSBURGH

On the brink of their first ACC Championship Game appearance, Pittsburgh only holds 17 commitments. Posting one of their best seasons in a few years, the Panthers are trying to capitalize on the recruiting trail. Offensive line is where we should see the most movement over the next couple months. The Panthers are going after Christian Mahogany, Liam Dick, Ron Carr, Brant Banks and junior college prospect Darius Tisdale. A few of these prospect have official visits to Pitt already set up and the others will likely take one to Pittsburgh before they sign. Also, keep an eye out for Pitt trying to build more momentum with four-star defensive back Marlin Devonshire.

VIRGINIA TECH

The Hokies don't have many spots left in this recruiting class, but there is room for a few more defensive linemen or outside linebackers. Virginia Tech seems to be going the junior college route for these prospects, and at the top of their wish list is Kuony Deng, but the Hokies are competing with LSU, UCLA, Cal and Texas A&M here. The Hokies are also going after junior college defensive tackle Jaden Cunningham, junior college defensive end Nick Figueroa, and high school senior defensive end Myron Warren.

WEST VIRGINIA