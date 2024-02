About an hour before the Super Bowl kicked off, 2024 linebacker Jaden Smith made news by publicly asking to be released from the National Letter of Intent he signed with Michigan in December.

Smith originally committed to Michigan in June, in part, because of a very strong relationship with Chris Partridge, who was the Michigan linebackers coach at the time. Not only is Partridge no longer part of the Michigan coaching staff, but many of the coaches Smith had close relationships with have moved on, including defensive coordinator Jesse Minter and strength coach Ben Herbert.