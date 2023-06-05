Perhaps the greatest Virginia Tech athlete in the school's history, the electrifying Vick, as a redshirt freshman, guided the Hokies to a perfect 11-0 regular-season record and a spot in the national championship game against Florida State in the Sugar Bowl.

Vick finished third in the 1999 Heisman Trophy voting – the top finish ever by a Tech player. Vick went on to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2001 NFL Draft.

IRVING, Texas – Michael Vick, who guided Virginia Tech to the 2000 national title game and brought national acclaim to the university during his career from 1998 to 2000, is on the ballot for the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class, as announced by the National Football Foundation on Monday.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

The Newport News, Virginia native won the starting job and burst onto the scene in magnificent fashion, rushing for three touchdowns against James Madison in his first collegiate game, including one on a spectacular flip into the end zone. He closed the season by accounting for 322 yards and two touchdowns in the Hokies' loss to Florida State in the national title game.

Vick started 10 games in 1999, missing two games with an injury, and he completed 90 of 153 (58.8%) for 1,840 yards and 12 touchdowns. He also rushed for 617 yards and eight scores. In addition to his third-place finish in the Heisman Trophy voting, he won an ESPY from ESPN as the nation's top college football player. Following the season, the dynamic quarterback earned All-America honors from The Sporting News and Football News.

As a redshirt sophomore, Vick started nine games, missing two games with an injury. He completed 87 of 161 (54%) for 1,234 yards and eight touchdowns. He also ran for 617 yards and eight touchdowns, and he closed his career by leading the Hokies to a Gator Bowl win over Clemson. Against the Tigers, he completed 10 of 18 for 205 yards and a score, and he rushed for 19 yards and a touchdown in Tech's 41-20 victory.

After the 2000 season, Vick decided to forgo his final two seasons of collegiate eligibility and make himself available for the NFL Draft. He still holds school records for highest yards-per-completion average for a season (20.4 in 1999) and highest yards-per-attempt average for a season (12.0 in 1999). He also holds the record for highest yards-per-attempt average for a career (9.79 in 1999-2000).

Vick was the No. 1 overall pick by the Atlanta Falcons in the 2001 NFL Draft. He played 13 seasons in the NFL for four different teams, throwing for 22,464 yards, with 133 touchdowns during his career. He still holds the NFL record for career rushing yards by a quarterback (6,109).

FB-Key-Plays-320

Prior to a game against LSU early in the 2002 season, the Virginia Tech Athletics Department retired Vick's No. 7 jersey. He is one of nine former Virginia Tech football players to earn the honor.

The announcement of the 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be made in early 2024, with specific details to be announced in the future.

The 2024 College Football Hall of Fame Class will be officially inducted during the 66th NFF Annual Awards Dinner Presented by Las Vegas on Dec. 10, 2024, and permanently immortalized at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta. They will also be honored at their respective schools with an NFF Hall of Fame On-Campus Salute, presented by Fidelity Investments, during the 2024 season.