PHNjcmlwdD4KICAoZnVuY3Rpb24odyxkLHMsbCxpKXsKICAgICAgICBpZiAo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PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh
c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j
LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj
cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg
aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
{{ timeAgo('2022-11-04 07:47:03 -0500') }}
football
Edit
Michael Vick joining 2022 ACC Honors Class
Tim Sullivan
•
HokieHaven
Editor
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.
Perhaps the most famous Hokie of all, former Tech quarterback Michael Vick will join the ACC Honors Class at this year conference championship game.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!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The architect of the most successful two-year stretch in Hokie history, Vick led 11-1 seasons in 1999 and 2000. The Orange and Maroon fell in the national title game the first of those seasons, while Vick finished third place in Heisman voting. He finished his Tech career with a total of 187/322 passing for 3,279 yards with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He ran 223 times for 1,216 yards and another 17 scores.
While his NFL career was sidelined in his prime due to the Bad Newz Kennels case, he managed a 15-year stint in The League, and will go down as one of the most notable former Tech players in the NFL, as well (possibly behind only Bruce Smith).
----
Chat about this story and all things Hokies and Hokie recruiting on our premium message board, The Gobbler! Follow us on Twitter: @ Hokie_Haven @ sullivti @ realtbannerman Like us on Facebook, s upport the site by following our YouTube channel and Instagram account @ Hokie_Haven. Tips/questions/concerns? E-mail publisher Tim Sullivan here. Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community.
---
Certain data provided by STATS, LLC
© 2022 Yahoo. All rights reserved.