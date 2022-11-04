Perhaps the most famous Hokie of all, former Tech quarterback Michael Vick will join the ACC Honors Class at this year conference championship game.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler !

The architect of the most successful two-year stretch in Hokie history, Vick led 11-1 seasons in 1999 and 2000. The Orange and Maroon fell in the national title game the first of those seasons, while Vick finished third place in Heisman voting. He finished his Tech career with a total of 187/322 passing for 3,279 yards with 21 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. He ran 223 times for 1,216 yards and another 17 scores.

While his NFL career was sidelined in his prime due to the Bad Newz Kennels case, he managed a 15-year stint in The League, and will go down as one of the most notable former Tech players in the NFL, as well (possibly behind only Bruce Smith).

