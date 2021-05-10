 HokieHaven - Michael Durr will not transfer to Virginia Tech
{{ timeAgo('2021-05-10 20:25:52 -0500') }} basketball Edit

Michael Durr will not transfer to Virginia Tech

Tim Sullivan • HokieHaven
Editor
@sullivti
Tim Sullivan is the Editor of HokieHaven.com. A University of Michigan alumnus, he is a decade-plus veteran of the recruiting industry.

False alarm for the Orange and Maroon. South Florida transfer Michael Durr will not be a Hokie after all.

The 7-footer will remain in the Transfer Portal and seek a different destination.

At this stage, the majority of the high-major talents in the Portal have been picked off, or have a number of options that will likely see them end up with more recognized power programs.

Durr announced his intention to transfer to Virginia Tech the first week in April, and things progressed to the point that the program officially announced his arrival.

Virginia Tech returns some of its top frontcourt options, including team MVP Keve Aluma, but was hoping to add some pure size to its depth under the basket. John Ojiako redshirted with injury, and could be the missing piece if he's back to full health this year.

