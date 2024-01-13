BLACKSBURG - The Hokies fell to 10-6 after a heart-wrenching loss at the hands of the Miami Hurricanes Saturday night. Although Hokies star guard Sean Pedulla once again lit up the scoresheet, his points were drowned out by the four double-digit scorers coach Jim Larrañaga possessed in the Hokies 75-71 loss.

Over the recent weeks, the Hokies have shown promise in their first-half beginnings, and Saturday once again proved to be a positive trend in that direction as the Hokies posted a stable lead that extended up to nine in the first half.

It must be noted that it was not all to the complement of the Hokies. Miami shot horribly, they finished half number one shooting 35.5% from the field including 20% from beyond the arc.

Hokie nation knew they were gonna be without star guard Hunter Cattoor, and once again, his offensive weight was shouldered by Pedulla who continued where he left off against the Clemson Tigers, tallying 16 first-half points which led all scorers at the half as he ensured a Hokies 30-29 lead.

While Pedulla was able to keep up his first-half scoring prowess adding another 17 points in half number two, he was aided by Clemson transfer Lynn Kidd. Kidd added an impressive 14 more points but the problem lies in that besides Pedulla and Kidd, the rest of the Hokies squad combined for 10 second-half points.

For Miami, their second-half scoring was distributed to perfection as five Hurricanes managed over five points during the final 20.

Despite the lack of scoring options, Mike Young’s side was within a real fighting chance of snatching the game from the jaws of Miami.

With just 21 seconds remaining, Pedulla launched a logo three that swapped the nylon and dropped Virginia Tech’s deficit to just three. To add to the Cassell frenzy. A near 94-foot pass from Kyshawn George gave the Maroon and Orange 20 seconds to knock down a game-tying three.

All who watched the evening unfold felt as if it had to be Pedulla to take on yet another exhausting task to claw the Hokies back. Pedulla however found Clover S.C. native MJ Collins on the right wing, yet Collins fell victim to holding on to the ball for too long before he released the potential game-tying three which caused it to clank off the rim and for Cassell to deflate as all hopes of a comeback were turned into dying embers with no chance of ressurection.

The star player of the game goes to Miami’s Nijel Pack. Pack was a force to be reckoned with as his 19 points, eight rebounds, and five assists caused all sorts of headaches for Hokie defenders.

Now is not the time to lose all faith in the Hokies. While Saturday does leave a sour taste before Tech ventures on a two-game away day. The problems that need to be fixed are at least evident enough for the Hokies to the point that they can not be ignored.

The road will only get tougher though as up next is a Wednesday night showdown between the Hokies and UVa Cavaliers at John Paul Jones Arena. Tipoff takes place at 7 pm.