Men's hoops at North Carolina rescheduled for Jan. 24

After health and safety protocol issues in the VT men's basketball program scuttled the original date, the Hokies' trip to Chapel Hill has been rescheduled. Mike Young's crew will travel to face the Tar Heels Jan. 24.

The game will tip at 8 p.m. It'll be part of a tight three-game turnaround, with VT traveling to Boston College Saturday and now UNC on Monday, before turning right back around to host Miami that Wednesday.

The cancellation is part of a run of postponements - this game was originally scheduled for Dec. 29, and the Pittsburgh game Jan. 1 was also pushed back - and poor play that has seen the team go without a win since blasting St. Bonaventure back on Dec. 17. Fortunately, the postponements mean that the stretch has only included two losses.

The Hokies return to the court Wednesday evening with a trip to Virginia.