Josh Jackson will begin 2018 at the Hokies' starting quarterback. Sunday, he discussed the excitement and his team.

On being more aggressive this season:

“I think that means, basically, getting better at predicted outcomes and things like that. Maybe taking a few more shots and checking it down and things like that. When the plays are there, I try and make them.”

On what he expects to see from Florida State:

“I have been watching them since January. It’s just been kind of a steady pace with that. They are kind of like an old school 4-3 defense and that’s how they want to play. They have a few calls and I think they will be really good at them. You just have to execute.”

On being able to bring information back from the field and share with the coaching staff:

“They are giving me a kind of flexibility and be able to say things I might see. After I say it, it’s usually in the practice the next day. I feel like that’s pretty important for me to be able to talk to them like that. For them to listen, I think it’s pretty important, too. In the games, it’s like a two-way street. They always ask me, even in the first game what I saw, because its different from the ‘box’ and on the field.”

On how the game has slowed down for him:

“I think it slows down through your knowledge and your experience in the game. Obviously, having last year under my belt, that helps. And now, it’s just more knowledge of the game and knowing more defenses, coverage, blitzes, everything like that really helps things slow down and lets you focus in on what you need to do.”

On what he’s seen from some of the true freshmen:

“Well, James [Mitchell] had a great camp. He’s a big body who can catch very well and runs. I think there will definitely be some times when we’re on the goal line and we just throw it up and see if he can make a play. Tre’ [Turner] has also had a great camp. He wasn’t really in there in the spring because of the shoulder, but I think he’s going a lot better. He’s just progressing and doing a great job.”

On his expectations of the receivers:

“I’m sure they can take a big leap. Last year, everybody knew our main guy was Cam [Phillips]. This year, we’re going to have, maybe, two or three ‘main guys’ and I think that’s very important. I think that’s going to make me a lot more comfortable when I’m dropping back. I think they’ll all do a great job. I think they’re going to try and play about eight of them, so we’ll see how it all works out and see what happens on game day.”

On if opponents wan to tackle RB Steven Peoples:

“I’m sure not many people enjoy tackling him. Have you ever seen him? He’s build like a bowling bowl. Basically, he’s just all muscle. We did the ‘before and after’ pictures I’m sure you’ve seen. He looks like one of the body builders when he flexes all of his muscles. Yeah, I would not want to tackle him or even get in front of him. Peoples is a great running back. When he gets in there, after he runs, it’s usually second and four, second and five, so that makes it a lot easier on me.”

On how he helps prepare the younger players to play in a game in such a tough environment:

“Coach Fuente has done a great job with that. Recently, our crossover work has been practice with crowd noise. We’ll be in the indoor and they’ll just ramp up the volume. You can’t hear, you have to just communicate really well and I think that can get them comfortable for what will happen at Florida State.”

On whether or not the rebuilt defense backfield is up to the challenge of starting the season:

“They’re good. Yes, I think they are good. Their speed helps them. Even if you think you’ve beaten them, they’re going to catch up and be able to make a play. I think Caleb [Farley] is probably the fastest guy on our team. His first three steps are pretty impressive. And Bryce [Watts] is very fast and I think all of that will help them along.”

On sensing the level of expectations from the fans:

“That’s not really something I focus on. I focus on being the best quarterback I can be. Whatever I need to do for my team is what I’m going to do. Not that it doesn’t matter, but it’s not something you focus on.”