Virginia Tech's offensive coordinator met with the media Sunday afternoon. Here are his comments.

On the challenge of preparing for Florida State with a new coaching staff:

“Most of the film you are going to study is the scheme. It’s a new year so there is always wrinkles here and there. You are always expecting a new thing or two. Most of the film is scheme but you want to get a handle of the personnel also. You do have the offseason to dig into it a little more so that helps. They’re going to line up and play fundamental football and get good at what they do. That’s at least what we have seen in the past from this system. It’s going to be the same for us and we are going to play sound football. We need to take care of the football and go play hard.”

On his impression of Florida State’s personnel from what he has seen on film:

“They are talented, they are always talented. They are going to be able to run and have really big physical guys. I would expect them to have some guys up front that can give you problems off the edge. Just overall speed and talent and we know what type of guys they recruit every year. It will be a big challenge.”

On if he feels the running backs can take the next step in efficiency in the running game:

“I think we do and it’s not just them. It’s nice to have three guys back that took a lot of carries last year but it’s a group effort. It’s the offensive line and the tight ends. We also run the Quarterbacks a little bit and our receivers play a big role whether they are carrying the ball or blocking on the perimeter. It’s not just one position or player and it’s certainly a group effort that we have to continue to get better at.”

On what he can expect out of RB Coleman Fox this season:

“Fox is a versatile guy and he is a guy that we all trust. Fox can give us a personnel type matchup where he can line up just about anywhere. We have a number of guys that are in that position and we have to figure out how to use them while putting them in the right spots.”

On how far QB Josh Jackson has come from the spring to the fall and where Jackson has made improvements to his game:

“Josh has become more aggressive and that’s the one thing that we have talked about. As a freshman, he really took care of the ball well. His composure and ability to manage the game as a freshman was really incredible. There were plays out there to be made that Jackson could make. Just being a step ahead of the game, getting the ball out quicker, anticipating windows and being more aggressive at times is something we really talked about. He has really improved and had a good camp. Hopefully, we will see some of those things this fall.”

On how to get the young offensive players prepared for the environment in Tallahassee:

“The noise will be a factor so making sure we can execute, communicate, lineup and get the ball snapped is about the extent you can do. It will be a new experience for some of the guys. Some of the guys have been through it before but it is the first game. That goes along with it too. Guys put in a lot of hard work and they will be excited. Making sure we stay composed to go execute will be important for us.”

On whether Jackson can bring input from practice to the game with it being his second season:

“Josh is well ahead of his years so there is going to be a lot of that. There already has been and hopefully, more as the year goes along. So far in spring and fall camp, it’s just us up against our defense. So once we get into the season week to week he is going to be able to add his input on what he sees on the opponent. He is really a sharp kid who cares and understands the game. You want him feeling comfortable with what he is seeing and what he likes is what you want. We want to know those things and put him in those positions.”

On how RB Steven Peoples has evolved as a player:

“We are excited about Steven. He is one of the more explosive kids we have. He is a really strong and quick athlete. He does whatever it takes. He will block, catch the ball, he is a talented kid and he is versatile. We are excited for him and a great season. He was banged up a little bit last year. I just know when we hand the ball off to him good things happen. He is one of those guys that can turn a one-yard gain into a six-yard gain just because of his strength and power.”