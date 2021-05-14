HokieHaven - McDonald's Nuggets: Prospects on the rise; top commits

In this week’s edition of McDonald’s Nuggets, Dan McDonald discusses five prospects with a chance to jump into the 2022 Rivals150 and names his Transfer of the Week and his 2021 and 2022 Commits of the Week.

We’re getting very close to the next update of the class of 2022 Rivals150, with several prospects potentially playing their way into the next edition.

One prospect that is a lock to make the next cut is Noah Clowney, a 6-foot-9 forward out of South Carolina. Playing again for Team Dickerson this travel season, he’s made huge strides since last summer. He’s shown the ability to hit from three-point range, put the ball on the floor and play on the block. His versatility and athleticism give him a ton of upside. Virginia Tech and Xavier were in with early offers last summer. In the past six weeks, he’s added Clemson, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Indiana, Providence and Tennessee.

Chandler Jackson brings great size and feel to the point guard position. The 6-foot-4, 200-pound Memphis native plays the game at his pace, makes great decisions and can score it at a pretty good clip. Alabama, Memphis, Missouri, Ole Miss, TCU and Vanderbilt are among the schools with scholarship offers out to Jackson already.

DJ Jefferson has earned over a dozen scholarship offers to this point and don’t be surprised if that trend continues when college coaches get back out on the road this summer. The 6-foot-5 lefty wing out of Minnesota is one of the top bucket-getters in the class that should make an early impact at the school he ends up choosing.

When Sage Tolentino committed to Auburn in October, it came as a bit of surprise because not much was known about the Hawaii native. But after seeing him a few times so far this travel season with TSF Mack, there is no doubt he deserves a spot in the next edition of the 2022 Rivals150. The 7-foot tall Tolentino knocks down the three consistently, scores on the block and protects the rim. Adding some muscle to his frame when he gets to Auburn could make him a scary presence in the SEC for Bruce Pearl.

After just coming over to the United States from France late in 2020, Yohan Traore now looks like one of the top post players in the 2022 class. The Prolific Prep big man is a great athlete with a great frame at 6-foot-10. He’s a gifted finisher in the paint as well, and he makes his free throws, which is generally a good sign that he has a chance to add range to his shot. Kansas and TCU have offered.