HokieHaven - Mattheus Carroll is a Hokie!

The 6-5, 220-pound Carroll is ranked the No. 23 player in the state of Maryland, and is a middle-tier, "5.6" three-star in the Rivals.com rating system. With his commitment, the Hokies' ninth in the 2021 class, the group has risen to the No. 47 class nationally.

After a phase of class-building that focused on areas a little farther from home (including commitments from Texas and Arkansas), the past four pledges have been from areas a little more traditionally present in VT recruiting classes: Carroll from the Baltimore area joins South Carolina running back Chance Black and Virginians Jalen Stroman and Jaylen Jones in the recent commitments for the group.

Carroll is the first defensive end and second defensive lineman, joining three-star tackle Tyas Martin up front for the group. Playing

