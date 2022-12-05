Virginia Tech's offseason should be a busy one when it comes to the NCAA Transfer Portal, and some departures have already been announced. On Friday, redshirt freshman defensive end Mattheus Carroll announced his intentions to depart Blacksburg.

Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!

Content Loading

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxvY2sgc3RfX2NvbnRlbnQtYmxv Y2stLXR3ZWV0Jz4KPGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nY2VudGVyX3R3ZWV0Jz48YmxvY2tx dW90ZSBjbGFzcz0idHdpdHRlci10d2VldCI+PHAgbGFuZz0iZW4iIGRpcj0i bHRyIj4zIHllYXJzIG9mIGVsaWdpYmlsaXR5IGxlZnTigKYgbGV0cyB0YWxr ISA8YSBocmVmPSJodHRwczovL3QuY28vQ2NNdE4xRU8xZCI+cGljLnR3aXR0 ZXIuY29tL0NjTXROMUVPMWQ8L2E+PC9wPiZtZGFzaDsgTWF0dGhldXMg4oCc U3RyZXRjaOKAnSBDYXJyb2xsIOKYpSAoQG1jNG12cCkgPGEgaHJlZj0iaHR0 cHM6Ly90d2l0dGVyLmNvbS9tYzRtdnAvc3RhdHVzLzE1OTg4MTQ0Njc2ODg0 OTcxNTI/cmVmX3NyYz10d3NyYyU1RXRmdyI+RGVjZW1iZXIgMiwgMjAyMjwv YT48L2Jsb2NrcXVvdGU+CjxzY3JpcHQgYXN5bmMgc3JjPSJodHRwczovL3Bs YXRmb3JtLnR3aXR0ZXIuY29tL3dpZGdldHMuanMiIGNoYXJzZXQ9InV0Zi04 Ij48L3NjcmlwdD4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK

Carroll made three appearances in his first year on campus, recording one tackle in spot duty while retaining his redshirt. However, the product of Baltimore Gilman was unable to see the field this Fall, and has opted to seek greener playing-time pastures. He will have three years remaining to play three at the school of his choosing. The 6-5, 244-pounder's departure will go down as a form of "good attrition," wherein a player doesn't see a path to playing time at his current school, and it's best for both prospect and program that he finds a place he can contribute, and frees up the scholarship slot at the institution he leaves.