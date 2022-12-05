Mattheus Carroll enters the Transfer Portal
Virginia Tech's offseason should be a busy one when it comes to the NCAA Transfer Portal, and some departures have already been announced.
On Friday, redshirt freshman defensive end Mattheus Carroll announced his intentions to depart Blacksburg.
Carroll made three appearances in his first year on campus, recording one tackle in spot duty while retaining his redshirt. However, the product of Baltimore Gilman was unable to see the field this Fall, and has opted to seek greener playing-time pastures. He will have three years remaining to play three at the school of his choosing.
The 6-5, 244-pounder's departure will go down as a form of "good attrition," wherein a player doesn't see a path to playing time at his current school, and it's best for both prospect and program that he finds a place he can contribute, and frees up the scholarship slot at the institution he leaves.
