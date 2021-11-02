Massive 2023 OL Joshua Miller breaks down his top five

Weeks ago offensive lineman Joshua Miller scheduled a big announcement for November 2nd. Many thought that the Chester (Va.) Life Christian Academy 2023 standout would be announcing a commitment, but instead he's decided to announce a top five of Penn State , Clemson , Tennessee , North Carolina , and Virginia Tech . He broke down why each of these five schools remain contenders for his commitment.

Penn State- "We've been in communication with each other for well over a year now," Miller said. "I've always have a good bond with the coaches. It was a great time when I went up there these two or three times. They have a winning program and are building a good team. Their new class coming in is nice too. Everything is connecting with them."

Clemson- "Of course, they've been my dream school but that's not the reason they're in my top five," he said. "Coach Caldwell always keeps in touch with me and is checking up on me constantly. He's making sure I'm doing well, keeping up with my grades, and telling me how proud of me he is. We have a great relationship. This might be their rebuilding year but they still have a lot of raw talent so by the time I would come in we'd have a great team built up."

Tennessee- "They're balling," said Miller. "Their whole team is full of dogs. They play 100-percent. Their offensive line is dominating and everything is clicking well. They're also a school that checks up on me daily. Every time I talk to them, I'm talking to multiple coaches. They show how much they care about me as a person and my family."

North Carolina- "The coaches, staff, other people in the program, and even some of the current players get in contact with me," he said. "They keep me updated with stuff and check up on me. Everybody up there is really genuine. Coach Searels and I have a great relationship. Both our father's passed due to pancreatic cancer so we relate in those types of ways and we can have regular conversations without it being about football. I also talk to Deigo Pounds too."

Virginia Tech- "It's the whole team, the coaches, and the players," Miller said. "They're the home team. When I went up to Virginia Tech the environment was crazy. There were fans screaming at you telling you to come there. The players actually interact with you. You can ask them questions and they tell you what you need to know. They interact with your parents too. The vibe with players on the team, the fans, and the coaches, everything is clicking really well together. Coach Smitty is my guy."

On what's coming next- "I'm going up to Penn State for the Michigan game," he said. "I'm trying to get to another North Carolina and Virginia Tech game but I'm not sure about those because of their schedules. I might be going down to South Carolina too. The list is pretty firm but I'm still talking to South Carolina. Those are really the six schools I'm focused on. The next step is definitely going to be a commitment. There won't be anymore visits after these. I could commit sometime around my birthday (March 22nd) or in the summer time."