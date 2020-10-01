Maryland is aiming high when it comes to recruiting in 2022, and one of the higher-rated prospects the Terps have recently offered is Germantown (Tenn.) 2022 four-star defensive back Kody Jones, who picked up a verbal from director of recruiting Marcus Berry Sept. 17.

The 6-foot, 180-pound Jones already holds more than 20 offers including Auburn, Florida State, Mississippi State, Oklahoma State, Penn State and Tennessee. But with Maryland being the most recent school to come calling, Jones is listening to what Terps coaches have to say.