Marquise Henderson eyeing favorites with a VT visit in the works
Lee Wardlaw
Hokie Haven staff
Heading into the first round of the state playoffs against Emerald High School on Friday, Marquise Henderson is having a standout junior season for the Bears. A speedy, physical, 5-foot-11, 170-pound running back out Belton-Honea Path (S.C.) High School in Upstate South Carolina, the dynamic athlete that is ranked as No. 2 in the State for the Class of 2025.
Not a HokieHaven.com subscriber? Join today for access to all our premium content and message board community. Already INSIDE? Join the conversation on The Gobbler!
Coach Brent Pry is my guy. He is really making a large impact at Virginia Tech and improving the program for the better.
— Marquise Henderson
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.